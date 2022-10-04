Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 261,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. 604,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

