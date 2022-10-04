Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IBMM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 122,558 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

