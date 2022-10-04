TLW Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.52. 800,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,113,892. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

