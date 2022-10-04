TokenSwap (TP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,306.00

TokenSwap (TP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, TokenSwap has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. TokenSwap has a market capitalization of $3,622.67 and $17,306.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TokenSwap Coin Profile

TokenSwap launched on May 29th, 2021. TokenSwap’s total supply is 739,050,006 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenSwap’s official website is tokenswap.info/#.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenswap is a Uniswap set up on the Whitecoin (XWC) chain, but the difference is that the mechanism of token incentives is added on Tokenswap, and the holders of TP tokens can also enjoy the rights and benefits of governing the whole ecology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

