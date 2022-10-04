TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 839,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

