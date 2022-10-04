TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Cut to $56.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTE. HSBC upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.11.

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

