Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,460 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,682 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 112,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN traded up $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. 60,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

