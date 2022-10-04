Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 929.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $10.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.67. 29,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.98. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

