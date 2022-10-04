Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 792.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,014 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 282,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 138.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 175,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 102,072 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 373,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,540,571. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

