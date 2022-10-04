Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $134.73. 259,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,259. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $127.08 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

