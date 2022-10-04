Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corteva Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. 40,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,620. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

