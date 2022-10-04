Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases Shares of 15,000 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after buying an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,539,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

