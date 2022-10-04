Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 244 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.43. 123,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,641. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

