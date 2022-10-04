Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 85 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $8.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,374. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.02. The company has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

