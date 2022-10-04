Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.25. 19,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

