Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,412 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 278% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,433 call options.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 2.9 %

AGQ stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 31,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 35.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 87.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth $917,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.