Travis Perkins plc (TPRKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1355 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Travis Perkins Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,265.00.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.