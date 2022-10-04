TribeOne (HAKA) Hits One Day Volume of $136,492.00

TribeOne (HAKA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One TribeOne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TribeOne has a total market cap of $767,840.62 and $136,492.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TribeOne has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00142653 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.01775827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00253945 BTC.

TribeOne Profile

TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TribeOne

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TribeOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TribeOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

