TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Up 28%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 28% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 152,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 49,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

TriStar Gold Stock Up 28.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$40.82 million and a PE ratio of 165.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

