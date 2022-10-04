Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $245,520.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $267,440.00.
- On Tuesday, July 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $264,440.00.
Trupanion Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TRUP traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
