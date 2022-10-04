TTP Investments Inc. Has $196,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TTP Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Union by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Western Union by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,286,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 76,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 106,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

