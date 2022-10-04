Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,944 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tucows by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tucows by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 393,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ TCX opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Tucows Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.