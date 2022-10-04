Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $151.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.62.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Twilio Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of TWLO opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $944,301 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Read More
