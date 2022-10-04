Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $151.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $944,301 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.