Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $48.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

UBER stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

