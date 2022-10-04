UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $14.79. 2,261,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

