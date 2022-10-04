UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Up 16.5%

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 16.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 9,418,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 1,990,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

