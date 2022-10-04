Unifty Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $138,950.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

