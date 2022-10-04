Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.83.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $194.73 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.36.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.