Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.11 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00033226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.11 billion and approximately $126.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001914 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Uniswap Profile
Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
