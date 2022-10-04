United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

UIHC opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.82. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

