United Utilities Group’s (UU) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,230 ($14.86) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UU. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,107.50 ($13.38).

LON:UU traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 899.20 ($10.87). The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,075.10. The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion and a PE ratio of -108.34. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 850 ($10.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

