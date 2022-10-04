Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group Stock Up 3.7 %

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. 61,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

