Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI) & SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Financial Review

Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and SNDL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% SNDL -55.81% -6.04% -5.36%

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SNDL has a beta of 3.97, suggesting that its stock price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Upexi and SNDL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SNDL has a consensus price target of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 134.69%. Given SNDL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SNDL is more favorable than Upexi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of SNDL shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and SNDL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $24.09 million 2.85 $2.98 million N/A N/A SNDL $44.78 million 8.19 -$183.82 million ($0.64) -3.45

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SNDL.

Summary

SNDL beats Upexi on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

