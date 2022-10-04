Upper Dollar Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDU)

Upper Dollar (USDU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Upper Dollar has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Upper Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Upper Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $68,429.00 worth of Upper Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upper Dollar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Upper Dollar

Upper Dollar was first traded on August 26th, 2021. Upper Dollar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Upper Dollar’s official website is uppers.io. Upper Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Upper Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Upper Dollar (USDU) is a token allegedly backed by Dollar – 100 million tokens from USDU (UPPER Dollar) – Stablecoin.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upper Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upper Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upper Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upper Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upper Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.