Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Utz Brands Price Performance

UTZ stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,868,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,658 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,037 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,954,000. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

