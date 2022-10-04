Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

