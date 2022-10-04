Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

