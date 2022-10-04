Valor Token (VALOR) Market Cap Reaches $16.59 Million

Valor Token (VALOR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and $467,780.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008652 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010777 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Valor Token Coin Profile
Valor Token launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.com. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.
