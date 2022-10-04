Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys 77,467 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,467 shares during the period. Envestnet makes up approximately 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $59,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Envestnet stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

