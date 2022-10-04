Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,439 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Frontdoor worth $35,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 137,911 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

FTDR stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

