Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.26. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.52. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

