Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 43,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $194.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.24. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.