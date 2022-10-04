Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $47,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,308.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,466. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Gentherm Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.