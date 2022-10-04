Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,266 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Shake Shack worth $41,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 49.5% in the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 284,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 94,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 34,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

