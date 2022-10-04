VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

ESPO stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,566. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

