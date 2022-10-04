Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 1,790.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

