Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

