Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

VUG traded up $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,573. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

