Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 12.5% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.56 on Tuesday, hitting $224.50. 6,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,573. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.