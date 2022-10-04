Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Trimmed by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $7.42 on Tuesday, reaching $226.36. 37,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,573. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

