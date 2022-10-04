Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 363,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $89.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

